EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,317. The company has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.15. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EZCORP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

