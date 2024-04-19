Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 0.1%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $299.01 and last traded at $303.64. Approximately 221,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 275,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

