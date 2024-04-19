GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 1,350,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,109,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Specifically, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,272,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,272,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,287 shares of company stock worth $16,328,105 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.26.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

