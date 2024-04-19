Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 26.90%.
Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OSBC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $615.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.
Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.
Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Old Second Bancorp
About Old Second Bancorp
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old Second Bancorp
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Salesforce Stock Analysis: Deep Dive into CRM Market Performance
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.