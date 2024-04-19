Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.81. 224,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,891. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

