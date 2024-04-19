Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.