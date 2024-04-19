Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $208.64

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.64.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods
Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
DKS stock opened at $195.18 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.