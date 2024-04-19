Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $208.64

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $195.18 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

