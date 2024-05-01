Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $658.34 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $454.70 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

