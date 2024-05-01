Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 17,434 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

