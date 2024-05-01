736 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

