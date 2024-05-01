Savant Capital LLC Sells 8,954 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. 11,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

