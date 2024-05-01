Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 995,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,599. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,595 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

