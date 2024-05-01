Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 515,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,471. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

