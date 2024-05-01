Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

