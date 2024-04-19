Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 103,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 769,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,522,050. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

