Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.00. 2,468,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,625. The company has a market capitalization of $427.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

