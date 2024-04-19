Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 838,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 129,229 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $45.93. 151,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

