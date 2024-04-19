Barclays Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $153.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.55. 43,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,340. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

