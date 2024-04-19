Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 7.0 %

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

