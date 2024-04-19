Analyzing Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cyberloq Technologies and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyberloq Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Check 0 5 1 0 2.17

Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Cyberloq Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyberloq Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sterling Check -0.02% 9.47% 4.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyberloq Technologies and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyberloq Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Check $719.64 million 2.01 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Cyberloq Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Check.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Cyberloq Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyberloq Technologies

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Venice, Florida.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

