Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 12.4%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 241,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,789,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 14.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

