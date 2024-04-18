Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 2103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.74.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6233422 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.