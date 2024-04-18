voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

