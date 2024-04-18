voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
voxeljet Company Profile
