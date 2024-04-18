Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9262 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Vinci Stock Performance
Vinci stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. Vinci has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.82.
About Vinci
