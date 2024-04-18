First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $15.95 on Thursday. First Community has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in First Community by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCCO

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.