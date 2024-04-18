Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $376,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

