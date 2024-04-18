Tufton Capital Management Sells 2,107 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 430,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,561. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

