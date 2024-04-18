Tufton Capital Management Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after buying an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 1,909,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,499,029. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -550.57, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

