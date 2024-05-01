CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 192,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 808,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CureVac by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 137,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CureVac by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
