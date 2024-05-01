Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.02. 417,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,868,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

