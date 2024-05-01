Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Mondelez International stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
