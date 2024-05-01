Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

