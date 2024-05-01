Reviewing Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) & CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Intelligent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.34% 20.65% 10.78% Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for CGI and Intelligent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and Intelligent Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.60 billion 2.17 $1.21 billion $5.13 19.27 Intelligent Group $2.63 million 4.86 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Group.

Summary

CGI beats Intelligent Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services. Its financial PR services include creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. The company also provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies in Hong Kong, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

