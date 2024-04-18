SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $502.21 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $502.21 million and $45.23 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,339,102,671 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

