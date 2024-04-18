Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $122.82 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

