Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.06

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 913976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $755.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

