Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $527.96. The company had a trading volume of 165,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

