Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $526.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

