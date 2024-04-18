Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $1.25 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.86. 835,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

