Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

