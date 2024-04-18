Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 444,296 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.05% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $318,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.27. 305,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

