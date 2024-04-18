Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,572 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.83% of Ternium worth $69,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ternium by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.78. 77,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.