Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 18,718 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 2.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of FactSet Research Systems worth $56,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

