Ninety One North America Inc. Has $117.12 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 5.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $117,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,459.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,586.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

