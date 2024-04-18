Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $131.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nestlé

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.