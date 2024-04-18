Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 90.06 ($1.12), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.25 ($1.12).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,517.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.38.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

