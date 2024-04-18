Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEX opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

