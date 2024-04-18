KOK (KOK) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, KOK has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $61,237.37 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00391546 USD and is down -12.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $55,800.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

