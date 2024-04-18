Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 501.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

