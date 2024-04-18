Key Financial Inc Invests $109,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPN. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSPN opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.