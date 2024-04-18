HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 194.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,541 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.